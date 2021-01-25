blu door Financial growing, evolving to meet customers’ needs in difficult times

Phillip J. Vanesko has worked for over 50 years with the New York Life Insurance Company.

The trademark blue door at blu door Financial’s old location on Elizabeth Street in Forty Fort. The firm has since upgraded to a larger space at 340 Market St. in Kingston.

KINGSTON — Uncertainty has been one of the major trends of the pandemic era, now closing in on a year with no end in sight.

Ranking prominently among the many concerns of people all over the country right now is money, especially with COVID-19 putting many out of work and making it difficult on families trying to make ends meet.

Enter blu door Financial, a local financial services firm about to celebrate their third birthday next month.

“We want to help blue-collar men and women, small business owners, anyone who needs us,” said Kristopher Vanesko, one of the founding partners of blu door. “We all want to take care of each other.”

Growing and evolving

Founded by Vanesko and his brother Stephen in February of 2018, blu door just recently made the move from a small office in Forty Fort to a bigger space on Market Street in Kingston.

The jump up in size was needed to accommodate the blu door team, featuring five associates and scores of employees all geared toward helping the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania manage their money and look to the future.

“We’re growing all the time, we’ve done a lot of word-of-mouth advertising,” Vanesko said. “The shutdown didn’t slow us down.”

In fact, the shutdowns and restrictions that have come along with COVID-19 have led the blu door team to rethink some of the ways they do business, which has actually helped them.

“We’re doing initial meetings on Zoom instead of in-person, and we’re able to meet with more people now because we’ve cut down on traveling,” Vanesko said. “From there, if the client is comfortable, we could meet face-to-face.”

Despite being a newer firm, blu door’s associates boast over 85 years of combined experience between them. Clients will get to hear a variety of advice and opinions from everyone, not just one specific associate.

“You don’t just get one of us here, you get all of us,” Vanesko said. “It’s a total team effort between a core group of experience pros.”

A family atmosphere

The firm also boasts something that certainly speaks to the hearts of many: a true family atmosphere.

Vanesko’s father, Phillip J. Vanesko, has worked for over 50 years with the New York Life Insurance Company. Originally a car mechanic right down the road from blu door’s current location, the elder Vanesko got into insurance at the behest of one of his clients at Franconi Auto Parts.

He never looked back, and now his sons Stephen and Kristopher could say they’re carrying on the family business.

“I was actually working in construction and it was very physically demanding,” Kristopher said. “My dad got me an interview at New York Life … he said I was good at solving problems and good at talking to people, so it would be a natural fit.”

After Kris’s brother joined up and completed his three-year training period, the brothers began to set in motion the idea that would eventually become blu door, their very own firm.

The name of the firm came about, appropriately, due to the office’s blue door. (The door was initially red, according to Vanesko.)

From there, after exhaustive searching for a name that would resonate with people, the Vanesko brothers found a simple solution.

“We didn’t like the red door, it was harsh to look at, so we painted over it blue,” Vanesko said. “Then, with so many domain names taken, we just figured ‘why not go with blue door?”

After a quick tweak to the word “blue” in order to find an open domain name, blu door Financial was born.

“I like it…blue door, blue collar, that’s us,” Vanesko said.