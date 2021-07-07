🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — An employee at Subway on Airport Road was robbed while taking out garbage last week, state police at Hazleton said.

State police said the employee was in the rear of the restaurant when an unknown person approached him from behind, placed an object against his back and demanded his possessions on July 1.

The victim reported he was told to count for an undetermined amount of time as the suspect fled.

State police said the unknown person was dressed in all black clothing and wore a mask. The victim claimed $200 was given to the unknown person, state police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call state police at Hazleton at 570-459-3890.