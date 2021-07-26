🔊 Listen to this

A Wilkes-Barre City police officer looks over the Ford Fiesta crashed by an alleged bank robber in Ashley early Friday night. Police caught the suspect who fled down a nearby alley. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Dunmore in Lackawanna County was charged with robbing the M&T Bank branch near Coal Street on Friday.

Robert W. Wazny, 31, of Sunset Drive, entered the bank and demanded money from a teller while armed with a rifle just before 5:30 p.m., according to court records.

Police arrested Wazny after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase that ended in Ashley.

Wazny was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township on two counts of robbery and one county each of illegal possession of a firearm, fleeing or attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, reckless driving and careless driving. Wazny remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the bank on J. Campbell Collins Drive on a report of an armed robbery at 5:23 p.m.

Several witnesses told officers the suspect, identified as Wazny, entered the bank and immediately approached the counter yelling at a teller to give him money. Wazny was armed with a rifle during the robbery, the complaint says.

As officers were interviewing witnesses at the bank, police were pursuing Wazny who crashed on West Hartford Street near North Main Street in Ashley, according to the complaint.

Wazny fled the wrecked vehicle, a 2019 Ford Fiesta, on foot and was captured carrying a backpack filled with cash, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say there was cash inside Wazny’s pockets and inside the vehicle.