HAZLETON — City police said a juvenile was transported to a regional trauma center for a gunshot wound.
Police said they responded to reports of two juveniles who suffered gunshot wounds in the area of Second and Carson streets just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
One juvenile was transported to the hospital, police said.
Police did not release further information.