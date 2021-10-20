Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
HAZLETON — City police said a juvenile was transported to a regional trauma center for a gunshot wound.

Police said they responded to reports of two juveniles who suffered gunshot wounds in the area of Second and Carson streets just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

One juvenile was transported to the hospital, police said.

Police did not release further information.