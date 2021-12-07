🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating shots fired in the area of the 500 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday night.

A detective at the scene said units had checked the area and found several shell casings and that police have some possible video evidence to examine.

No injuries or property damage were reported. There was no immediate word on possible suspects or a motive. Anyone with information pertaining to the gunfire can contact Wilkes-Barre Police Department at 570-208-4200.