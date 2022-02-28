🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A mother whose son was fatally shot in Pittston said she forgives the gunman.

Joey Bernard Graves Jr., 33, was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. for third-degree murder in the shooting that killed Brandon Thomas, 30, in the rear of 82 Parsonage St. on Sept. 12, 2020. Graves pled guilty to the charge Jan. 4.

An autopsy revealed Thomas, of Wilkes-Barre, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pittston police said Graves used an AK-style rifle in the shooting.

Graves was upset that Thomas was at his residence helping his girlfriend, Samantha Smart, carry items into the residence for Smart’s business, a hair salon, court records say.

During the sentencing hearing, Graves’ attorney, Frank McCabe, said Graves was diagnosed with mental health illnesses and had been hospitalized at least three times.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Richard Fischbein said he evaluated Graves twice at the county correctional facility and determined Graves suffers from several mental illnesses, including paranoid personality disorder and schizophrenia. Instead of taking prescription medications, Fischbein said, Graves instead self medicated himself using alcohol and cocaine.

Graves’ reluctance to take medications for his mental health played a role in the fatal shooting, Fischbein said.

“I apologize. This was totally out of character. I’m truly and deeply sorry. I think about this everyday of my life,” Graves said.

Thomas’ mother, Priscilla Thomas, said the loss of her son has greatly impacted her family for generations to come.

Speaking from her heart, Priscilla Thomas, said her son was a selfless person who always wanted to help other people.

“Brandon was willing to sacrifice his time to help others,” Priscilla Thomas said. “I want you to know how much you took from us.

“I want to forgive you Joey in order for me to go forward for my children and grandchildren and to make this world a better place. How senseless and stupid i is to take a weapon and end someone’s life. I do forgive you Joey. I don’t like what you did. He’s gone and we can never get him back,” Priscilla Thomas said.

Assistant District Attorney George S. Skitbitsky said the fatal shooting of Thomas tremendously devastated his family.