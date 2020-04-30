Dog found dead in Hazle Township

April 30, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local

HAZLE TWP. — A deceased dog was found wrapped in two garbage bags, a blanket and a flattened air mattress in the area of Hayes and East 13th streets on Wednesday, state police at Hazleton said.

State police in a news release stated it appeared the dog, a light brown American Pit Bull Terrier mix, suffered blunt force trauma near its head. The dog had white markings on its chest, feet and paws.

Troopers canvassed the neighborhood and believe the dog may had been dropped off by someone in an unknown type of vehicle between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The deceased dog was transported to the SPCA in Plains Township for further examination, state police said.

Anyone who has information or knows the dog’s owner is asked to call Trooper Christopher Tobias at 570-459-3890.