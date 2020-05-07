Hazleton man charged with rape conspiracy

May 7, 2020
By Ed Lewis

HAZLETON — City police arrested a man they say conspired with Vincent Cropper in raping a teenage girl in 2016.

Angel Francisco Lopez, 23, last known address as Hazleton Apartments, was identified by the victim who held her down as Cropper sexually assaulted her inside a residence on West Fourth Street in October 2016, according to court records.

Cropper was arrested earlier this year for the alleged rape and other sexual assault offenses involving more victims.

Lopez was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and three counts of criminal conspiracy. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Court records say the girl, then 16, went to the residence to buy “weed” from a man she knew as “Lenny,” who police identified as Cropper.

Cropper took the to the basement where he sexually assaulted her as Lopez held her down, court records say.

She told police, according to court records, Cropper and Lopez covered her mouth as she screamed for help.

Cropper remains jailed without bail as he was deemed a danger to society.