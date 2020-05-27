Body of Tobyhanna teen recovered from Francis E. Walter Dam

May 27, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

BEAR CREEK TWP. — A Tobyhanna teen died after jumping from a cliff into water at the Francis E. Walter Dam on Tuesday.

State police at Wyoming identified the victim as 16-year-old Devin Janvere.

According to a news release, Janvere was swimming at the dam with family and friends. He was observed jumping from a cliff 20 to 30 feet high and was seen struggling in the water after the jump.

State police stated multiple people went into the water to assist Janvere but were unable to keep above water.

Members of the Thornhurst and Germania dive teams and Hanover Township Water Rescue Unit recovered Janvere’s body about 20 feet from the shoreline and about 50 feet below the surface, state police stated.

State police said the incident happened after Janvere’s first jump into the water.

Janvere was pronounced dead at the scene by Luzerne County Deputy Coroner Joseph Jacobs.

Cause and manner of death are pending, state police stated.