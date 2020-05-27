Body of Tobyhanna teen recovered from Francis E. Walter Dam

NEWPORT TWP. — Two men were arrested in separate pursuits that originated in Newport Township over the weekend.

David John Thomas, 28, of Route 29, Hunlock Township, was arrested for initiating a pursuit while driving an all-terrain vehicle on Sunday. ‘

Ansel B. Goolcharan, 39, of Queens, New York City was arrested when he crashed during a police-initiated pit maneuver near McAdoo on Saturday.

Thomas arrest

According to the criminal complaint, police spotted Thomas driving an ATV with a female passenger in the area of West Kirmar Avenue and Alden Mountain Road at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Thomas turned onto Robert Street where police attempted a traffic stop.

Police said Thomas initiated a pursuit and accelerated at a high rate of speed passing a vehicle. Thomas turned onto Church Street and attempted to turn into a driveway where he crashed the ATV that flipped onto its side.

Thomas and the passenger were thrown from the ATV but were not injured.

Police said Thomas has a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, the complaint says.

Thomas submitted to a blood test at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

A firearm was recovered from a backpack carried by Thomas, police said.

Thomas was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, drunken driving and eight traffic violations. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Goolcharan arrest

According to the criminal complaint, police spotted a BMW with an inoperable brake light at West Kirmar Avenue and Alden Mountain Road at about 10:24 p.m. Saturday.

The driver, identified as Goolcharan, failed to use a turn signal when he turned onto Alden Mountain Road.

Goolcharan failed to stop and initiated a pursuit with police driving into oncoming lanes of travel nearly striking another vehicle.

Goolcharan briefly stopped on Church Road in Slocum Township. When an officer attempted to open the driver’s side door, Goolcharan reversed his vehicle and struck a parked 2013 Toyota Tacoma, the complaint says.

During the brief stop on Church Road, police recognized the driver as Goolcharan who was wanted by U.S. Marshals.

Goolcharan drove forward striking the officer with the open driver’s side door, the complaint says.

A Rice Township police cruiser was nearly struck as Goolcharan turned south on Interstate 81.

Police in the complaint reported Goolcharan reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on the interstate where state police deployed spike strips that hit the driver’s side tire of his vehicle.

State police conducted a pit maneuver that stopped Goolcharan near the McAdoo exit.

Goolcharan was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, obstruction administration of justice, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and nine traffic violations.

He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.