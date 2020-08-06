Police: Man jumped in ambulance, screamed profanities at paramedics

PITTSTON — City police arrested a man they say jumped in the back of an ambulance and screamed profanities at emergency medical technicians treating a patient.

Police allege Anthony Murphy, 24, of Lambert Street, Pittston, attempted to remove the patient from the ambulance.

Murphy was arrested after he exited his residence holding a Natty Daddy malt beverage, according to court records.

Police charged Murphy with obstructing administration of law or other government function, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to 89 Lambert St. for a man, identified as Murphy, who unlawfully entered an ambulance at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

An EMT told police he was attending to a patient with serious medical issues when Murphy swung the doors open and entered the patient treating area screaming profanities.

Murphy’s actions caused EMTs to stop attending to the patient, the complaint says.

After EMTs got Murphy out, they left the scene for their safety.

Officers went to the residence and approached a man sitting on a step.

Murphy exited the residence holding a malt beverage saying, “If you’re hear because I tried to get into the ambulance, I did,” the complaint says.

As officers explained to Murphy he was not permitted inside the ambulance, Murphy said he did not agree with the policies.

Murphy in a loud voice said, “Just arrest me,” and clenched arms in an aggressive manner while he got within the personal space of an officer nearly bumping the officer’s chest, the complaint says.

Murphy was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Zola and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.