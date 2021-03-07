🔊 Listen to this

When I picked up the newspaper on Friday morning, I was elated to read the good news of the day.

I’m a firm believer that we can find some sort of good in every day, but Friday felt differently to me. Maybe it’s because we’re tired of being cooped up or told things are canceled regularly for the past year.

Hearing that an event won’t happen and groups are “pivoting” is the new normal. Maybe the event will happen virtually to some degree. Maybe it won’t happen at all.

I sigh every time I hear it, but have gotten used to it.

That’s why when I read the good news about the Fine Arts Fiesta taking place in a “scaled-down, socially distanced” way, I truly was elated.

The Fine Arts Fiesta in Downtown Wilkes-Barre has been the highlight of the season for as long as I can remember. Every year, when it’s Fiesta time, it feels like the start of summer. Or at least a happier time of year.

I remember being a young boy attending with my mom.

Walking through the exhibits with a feeling of wonderment as she pointed out work done by various people we knew. How could they draw or paint something so grand?

People I knew from my everyday life suddenly had their work on display with thousands of admirers swooning over it.

Thankfully exhibitions by the Wyoming Valley Art League, Verve Vertu and the Wyoming Valley Bonsai Society, as well as an artists market, will take place May 14 through 16.

We’ll miss the entertainment and food court, which are always big draws, but I’m thankful for any semblance of a Fiesta this year.

Kudos to the organizers for persevering and finding a way.

Right under that story was a piece on Luzerne County Head Start re-opening 20 classrooms at 15 different sites.

Wonderful news as a I truly believe kids get so much more out of in-school learning, as opposed to virtual. The manners, tendencies and socialization skills they learn are beneficial.

While I’m not a fan of making drastic changes to mask wearing and other guidelines, such as Texas did, just yet, I am glad to see some progression and movement.

We all have a lot to look forward to as vaccinations continue and case counts improve.

I’m just hoping the situation keeps moving in the right direction.

For now, I’ll continue to look for the feel-good stories on the news pages, and remain hopeful.

Maybe I’ll see you at the Fiesta.