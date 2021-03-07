🔊 Listen to this

The lure of getting away for the weekend with our dogs, Maddie and Dixie, was really tempting after being cooped up all winter, but it certainly wasn’t the relaxing weekend I imagined.

Although I have a terrific dog sitter who will stay at my house, I always feel guilty when we leave the dogs, so I try to take them on short trips on occasion. I was starting to get spring fever and began searching VRBO for a pet-friendly rental in Cape May, N.J. I found a home right on the beach in Villas, about seven miles from all of the action in Cape May. I thought it would be perfect for the pups, a short three-hour drive from home, and a location right on the Delaware Bay with plenty of beaches for running.

Planning a doggie vacation always seems like a good idea until the packing begins. It’s like traveling with toddlers. In addition to the typical linens and towels, we had to pack everything they might need. I filled bags with dog food, treats, toys, bones, bowls, leashes, pet wipes, their many special blankets, and even Dixie’s crate, which is huge, but luckily it folds nicely.

Bill and I were exhausted just from packing the car. I took both dogs for a long walk before setting off on the drive. Maddie, our Yorkie mix, is afraid of everything, so every bump in the road or rumble strip made her stand up and shake. I think she spent most of the trip staring at me with her big puppy eyes wondering where I was taking her. Dixie, who is typically a hyper maniac, is always very good in the car.

While the girls have enjoyed an occasional overnight at someone’s house, they’ve only been on one prior vacation. It was a long winter weekend in Virginia Beach two years ago. We stayed in another VRBO that was a short drive from the beach but had a spacious fenced-in yard for running. This beach house also advertised a fenced in area perfect for dogs. When we arrived, we found the “fence” on one side consisted only of a single thick nautical-style rope and some netting that bordered the dunes. Dixie, my lab mix, could have easily hopped over it, which meant no alone time out in the yard. Then came unpacking the car, lugging everything up two flights of stairs, and setting up for the dogs. By then, Bill was done for the day.

The VRBO was very nice, but because it was pet friendly, it obviously had many smells of interest to inquisitive doggie noses. There was too much sniffing going on and I felt like it was an accident waiting to happen if you know what I mean. It kept me on high alert all weekend. When we arrived on Friday the weather was beautiful, so we were able to enjoy a couple of hours of sun with the dogs running on the beach. I bought a 50-foot leash for Dixie, so she would be able to enjoy more freedom. She loved every minute of frolicking in the sand and splashing in the waves while Maddie scampered along sniffing. They were both covered head to paws in sand by the time we got back to the house, which meant they needed a good cleaning. I was never so glad to sit down and relax.

It began raining Friday night and continued for the rest of the weekend, with just a brief clearing on Saturday afternoon. A couple of hours of Saturday sun gave us just enough time for another long walk on the beach, along with a drive to the promenade in Cape May, a scenic walkway that runs parallel to the beach. Maddie was a total embarrassment on the promenade, barking at every person and dog we passed. She was eventually banished to the car with Bill, so he could rest, and Dixie and I could enjoy a more stress-free walk. While Dixie practically pulled my arm out of the socket dragging me along, at least she didn’t bark non-stop.

Once they were both sufficiently tired out, Bill and I were able to enjoy lunch at the Mad Batter, a popular Cape May restaurant that has been serving beach-goers for over 40 years. It’s located inside the Carroll Villa Hotel, a national landmark that has been welcoming guests since 1882. There’s a lot of history and beauty in Cape May. I love strolling along Beach Ave. and admiring the Victorian charm. One of the oldest seashore resort towns in the country, Cape May is always a quaint reminder of grand days gone by. While you might not consider winter an ideal time to visit, it’s beautiful and more peaceful than the busy summer months. Saturday night we lucked into some fantastic brick oven pizza at Panico’s Bistro, located in an old church that had been converted into a trendy restaurant. I loved the setting and the food, including a donut stuffed with ice cream for dessert.

Sun up on Sunday brought two dogs up early and raring to go. After a rainy early morning beach walk, I had two wet sandy dogs. I extended the walk a few blocks on the street in the pouring rain just to clean off some of the sand. Once they were cleaned and dry, Bill and I headed out to see some of the sights. We drove to the Cape May lighthouse and past some beautiful homes, before stopping at the shopping district. It was too windy and rainy to get out of the car.

Luckily, I had made early brunch reservations at an interesting place called Exit Zero Filling Station. It’s an old gas station converted into a restaurant and gift shop that has a unique vibe. In addition to inside seating, there were outdoor old-fashioned trailers and also ski lodge-themed tents for private dining. The trailers were very cute and looked like something from an old-time movie set. We had a table for two in a tiny ski tent. There was a small space heater that hung above the table and the inside was decorated so you felt you were actually inside a ski chalet, complete with antique skis and poles leaning against the wall and a beautiful winter mural. It was a great place to pass the time on a rainy day.

We returned to the girls for another wet walk and lots of play, before we settled in for an afternoon of reading and naps. On our final night, we headed to the famed Peter Shields Inn Restaurant, which is housed inside a 1907 Georgian Revival mansion. Definitely worth the trip and glad it had been recommended by friends who frequent Cape May.

In spite of the rain, we had a nice, although exhausting weekend with our two lovable pups. This charming Jersey shore beach town can be a great option for a weekend away with your furry friends. Be aware that dogs are only allowed on the main beaches in Cape May from November through March, and they must be kept on a leash at all times.

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]