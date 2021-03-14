🔊 Listen to this

It’s easy to get confused on Market Street in Kingston these days.

That is if you walk into the newest restaurant inside the iconic Koral Building about halfway between the Market Street Bridge and Kingston Corners.

You may feel as though you’ve entered a Five Guys restaurant — known for its made-to-order burgers, fries and milkshakes headquartered in Lorton, Va. — when you visit Market Street Burgers.

For me, I love nothing more than a juicy, freshly prepared burger with all sorts of toppings (although no pink, please, as I told the interested cashier as she took my order recently).

I stopped in on a random weekday. I needed lunch, so met Uncle Jim at the new eatery, which will surely become a go-to spot for burger lovers and beyond.

Housed in the former Atrium restaurant, Market Street Burgers menu is varied, with the main items of course being burgers.

Build your own or pick from the plethora of options. It’s really up to you.

On this trip I went with the Blackened Bleu, a Cajun seasoned burger with peppered bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce. It was mouthwatering, filling and juicy enough to swoon over.

Similar to Five Guys in the wrapping and the quality of meat, I devoured every last bite.

It was a hard decision, since other specialty burgers included the Shroomin’ Onion, Honey Chipotle BBQ, Mac Attack and the Greek Gobbler, to name a few.

Besides a whole host of specialty burgers, you can opt for a few hot dog options, grilled cheese and kids’ meals.

I’m glad I ordered a side of fries, because those were the perfect complement to my Blackened Bleu.

Uncle Jim got a regular cheeseburger with onion and cheese. Nothing fancy needed to impress him, although he thoroughly enjoyed it.

Inside the restaurant, you can see some of Bob Borwick’s old record covers on display, including The Kinsmen and The Bee Gees, giving it a nostalgic, retro-burger-shop-type feel.

His son, Matt, is of course the owner and proprietor. He’s added Market Street Burgers to his list of restaurants, which also include the Atrium in the Friedman JCC building down the street and Ollie’s Restaurant just over the Edwardsville border.

The day I stopped in for a burger, however, was one of the warmest days in recent memory at 61 degrees.

My only regret is that I didn’t order a milkshake to go (chocolate, vanilla and strawberry to choose from).

That’s OK, though, because as the consistent warmer weather comes our way, I see many a milkshake in my future.

Market Street Burger at 311 Market St. in Kingston is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.