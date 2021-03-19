🔊 Listen to this

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania is pleased to announce that Christopher H. Dubbs, Ph.D., assistant professor of mathematics, has published his first book.

Dr. Dubbs has published a book titled Mathematics Education Atlas: Mapping the Field of Mathematics Education Research, published through Crave Press. This research book examines mathematics research with a humanities approach.

It is currently available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, IndieBound and through Crave Press. Dubbs follows in the genealogical tradition of Michael Foucault by looking back at the emergence of the field called mathematics education research and tracing the foci of study across time.

Dubbs reviewed Journal for Research in Mathematics Education, For the Learning of Mathematics, and Education Studies in Mathematics. Within the review, he found results that show that the foci of the field have not been fixed nor is there consensus around so-called proper foci today. Dubbs’ research methods leverage graph theory and philosophy to map, analyze, and critique the field of mathematics education research.

Dubbs is a graduate of Michigan State University where he received a Ph.D. in mathematics education and a Master of Science in industrial mathematics. He received a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.