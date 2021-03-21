🔊 Listen to this

There’s so much to be grateful for.

The other day I was sitting with a restaurant owner, chatting about the last year. Many struggles and challenges faced all of us, but especially the restaurant industry.

God bless the owners, workers, and everyone involved for trying their best to keep their businesses going and their livelihoods intact.

I was elated when Gov. Tom Wolf announced that restrictions would ease on April 4.

Thank God.

I am a by-the-book person, concerned about everyone’s health and welfare, but I realized in the beginning of COVID-19 that this would be a major blow to the hospitality industry.

I’ve done my best to manage my emotions between worrying about safety and caring about small business owners.

Come April 4, I am excited – or more so ecstatic – to see restaurants beginning to operate again at fuller capacity.

I know many are worried. They’re scared and unsure about going out around others.

I get it.

We all need to make our own individual choices about what is best. Should we attend a dinner party? Should we go out for a night on the town? Should we attend that concert?

It’s up to each of us to make our best choices for ourselves and our families.

The day the restrictions ease is, of course, Easter Sunday.

It’s one of my favorite days of the year. In years past, I spent most looking for Easter Eggs at my grandparents’ house. I meandered around, looking in every corner for something special.

This year it will be a bit different.

I won’t be looking for Easter Eggs. I’ll be congratulating my friends in the restaurant and hospitality industry for staying strong and persevering.

While I’m grateful for the small luxuries in life, the most important thing to me has always been people. Personalities, attitudes, care and concern are what fuel my life.

Most every person I’m friends with in the hospitality industry has those and more amazing qualities.

I’ve asked my friends to keep supporting small business. Gyms, restaurants and retail outlets all need our help.

We can do our best to offer aid.

Little by little we will keep our friends afloat.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to do so.