Going into Thursday of last week, I honestly had nothing prepared for this column.

I hadn’t been “around town” at all as my days mainly consisted of the gym, work and sleep. Exciting, eh?

But then Thursday night I decided to meet my uncle and cousin at Bistro on Hudson on Hudson Road in Plains Township.

The unassuming restaurant is not one I frequent, nor do I have many friends who dine there, so I had no expectations when going in except to have a relaxing dinner after work. Even if the food was so-so that would have been enough for me.

Plus, I’m easy to please.

I didn’t expect to walk away so truly satisfied and impressed, though, by the quality of food and preparation.

I’ll recap.

Our server, who was also the bartender, was super friendly and very accommodating. You could tell he was a genuinely nice guy (sorry I didn’t get his name).

My meal consisted of blackened salmon with sides of creamy asparagus (the vegetable of the day) and loaded mashed potatoes. Also, I had the chicken soup to start, with generous cuts of chicken.

The large piece of salmon was cooked perfectly, the creamy asparagus was super savory and the loaded mashed potatoes were filled with little bits of bacon, served nice and hot, among other ingredients. All of the aforementioned were excellent.

So much so that I finished my entire plate. Not kidding; I don’t think there was a morsel of food left.

As for the others with me: they basically had the same sides, but one opted for broiled haddock and the other crab cakes. Both reported deliciousness when asked.

I was beyond pleased, so wanted to share a positive review in today’s space. If I’m thinking about dinner from the night before, you know it was good.

I always try to share something positive or uplifting here, because there’s too much negativity in regular life.

When I happen upon a place that deserves a mention, I give it.

I can’t get everywhere. I’d be overweight and broke, but I try to make my rounds.

Do yourself a favor and stop for a meal one day this week at Bistro on Hudson. It’s always fun to try a new place.

And fortunately for me, I’m able to share my feedback here.

As we move into springtime, we’ll be out and about exploring the outdoors and our communities.

Let’s make it a point to try somewhere new.