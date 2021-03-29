🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Dairy Court thanks Edie Mae’s for hosting the court at its recent spring event. Court members were happy to promote the importance of getting at least three servings of dairy every day. Alternate Princess Ally Steltz shared recipe books with yummy ways to include dairy in every meal. Dairy Maid Juliet Price made sure all of the children attending got a coloring book showing how milk gets from the farm to our homes every day. If you would like more information about the dairy court please contact them through their facebook page “Luzerne County Dairy Princess Promotions Team.” Shown are Luzerne County Dairy Maid Juliet Price, and Alternate Princess Ally Steltz.