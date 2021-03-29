Public is invited to join parishioners, friends of church

The church’s Easter decor shows an empty tomb, with a statue of the risen Jesus Christ in the background.

The Very Rev. Nestor Iwasiw leads the Easter Sunday service at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church in Olyphant in 2019.

Parishioners brought baskets of food to the church for the Very Rev. Nestor Iwasiw to bless them on Holy Saturday 2019. Leading the procession is John B. Telep of California.

The Very Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor, and the parish of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, invite the public as well as parishioners, family and friends of the church to attend services during Holy Week.

The schedule includes a Presanctified Liturgy with Holy Anointing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

On Thursday, April 1, Holy Thursday services will include a Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at 6 p.m.

On Good Friday, April 2, there will be vespers, procession and veneration of the Holy Shroud at 3 p.m.

On Holy Saturday, April 3, the blessing of Easter baskets will take place behind the church/rectory at the Shrine of Our Lady ofZhyrovytsi (Grant Street). The Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great will begin at 5 p.m.

On Easter Sunday, April 4, the Pascha, Resurrection of Our Lord, will be celebrated at 9 a.m. with Resurrection Matins and a procession. The Easter Divine Liturgy Mass will begin at 10 a.m.

Participants are advised to observe social distance and wear a mask.