The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame recently directed a campaign to assist the Hazleton Integration Project.

This initiative was developed to acquire the necessary resources for nutritional needs and program funding. Local businesses, and the private sector within Luzerne County were asked to help feed and support this community.

A check representing $2300 was awardedto HIP. This was derived from monetary donations, gift cards, and a matching donation from the Hall of Fame.

This local sports chapter has remained active throughout the pandemic, and has provided much needed community services throughout Luzerne County.

Visit luzernecountysportshalloffame.com to donate or [email protected]