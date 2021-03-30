🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright (PA-08) proudly announces five students from Luzerne County have been nominated for appointments to attend the United States Service Academies. Each student nominated by Rep. Cartwright will go through the academies’ competitive application process. If offered an appointment, the students will join their respective academy’s Class of 2025.

These students are among the 20 total nominated by Rep. Cartwright to apply for U.S. Service Academy appointments in 2021.

“It is my distinguished honor to nominate these exceptional students as candidates for appointment to our esteemed United States Service Academies,” Rep. Cartwright said. “Each student nominated is among the best and brightest of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and they represent the next generation of great American leaders. I want to thank these outstanding young adults for their willingness to commit to serving their country. They give me hope that our best days are surely ahead.”

Cartwright’s Class of 2025 U.S. Service Academy nominees from Luzerne County include:

Michalene Ryan Flynn, Exeter, PA

Michalene has been nominated to the United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, CO. He is the son of Shaun and Amber Flynn and a senior at Wyoming Area Secondary Center. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Academic High Honor Roll. He is also member of the History, Spanish, Key and Coding Clubs. Michalene participates in the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps and is a graduate of the PA State Police Troop P Camp Cadet. He volunteers in his community and is an active member of the soccer and baseball teams.

Trey Addison Zabroski, Mountain Top, PA

Trey has been nominated to the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. He is the son of Brian and Edie Zabroski and a senior at Crestwood High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and the Principal’s Honor Roll. He was captain of the wrestling team and has varsity letters in lacrosse, soccer and wrestling. Trey volunteers in his community for youth lacrosse, soccer and wrestling programs. He is the student body class treasurer and participated in U.S. Coast Guard Academy AIM and PA Boys State.

Teagan Joseph Reboli, Pittston Township, PA

Teagan has been nominated to the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. He is the son of Mark and Anita Reboli and a senior at Pittston Area High School. He is a member of the National Honor Roll, Future Business Leaders of America and the Science Olympiad. Teagan is an active member of the track and field team and captain of the football and weightlifting teams. He is a member of the Key Club, Zero Conflict Club, and Student Council, and he serves as treasurer of the Young Lawyers Club.

Ian Scott Gartley, Plains, PA

Ian has been nominated to the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD, and United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, CO. He is the son of Scott and Tina Gartley and a senior at Coughlin High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and Junior Leadership Wilkes-Barre Class of 2020. He also serves as History Club president. Ian is captain of the golf team and a member of the lacrosse and ice hockey teams.

Daniel Wayne Meuser, Shavertown, PA

Daniel has been nominated to the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD. He is the son of Daniel and Shelley Meuser and currently attends Bucknell University. A graduate of Dallas High School, he was a member of the Honor Society and the Economics and Peer Helpers Clubs. Daniel played football and lacrosse and was recognized as All-State in football. He was a mini-football camp counselor and volunteered at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds.

