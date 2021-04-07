🔊 Listen to this

Maternal and Family Health Services (MFHS) has welcomed five new members to its board of directors.

The new members include: Erica Acosta, Associate Director of Diversity at Wilkes University; Dr. Lynn Coslett-Charlton, Managing Partner at OBGYN Associates; Suzanne Fletcher, independent finance executive; George Rable, Chief Culture and People Officer at Benco Dental; and Gary Taroli, Esq, of Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald.

All are excited for the opportunity to consult on the agency’s board of directors by offering their expertise and insights on further developing the MFHS mission of care in the community.