🔊 Listen to this

Due to the pandemic in 2020, the 10th annual fundraiser Rummage Sale at Saint Cyril’s was postponed, and now the gym, garage and kitchen at the church are full of items. The rescheduled rummage sale fund-raiser will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 23 and April 24, outdoors at 133 River St., Olyphant.

The sale will include a variety of furniture for living rooms and bedrooms, wall hangings, lamps, mirrors and goods for the kitchen, bathroom, domestics, etc. You will also find ladies costume jewelry, purses, outdoor and garden supplies, religious, licensed sports teams, antiques, holiday items and more “priced to sell.”