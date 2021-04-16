🔊 Listen to this

On Wednesday, April 14, Telespond Senior Services accepted a $13,000 award from the PNC Foundation to support seniors at risk of isolation in northeastern PA.

Funds will be used within Telespond’s Senior Companion program, which has faithfully served the Lackawanna County community for more than 40 years. Last year, 87 Senior Companions provided over 240 clients with socialization, recreation,and non-medical daily living assistance.

The award will continue to support companions’ in-home engagement with seniors and will enable expanded and continued engagement through letter-writing and phone call campaigns through the COVID-19 pandemic. This program aims to alleviate burdens of isolation that have become especially prevalent for older adults due to COVID-19.

Thanks to the generosity of federal funders and organizations including the PNC Foundation, the Senior Companion program remains completely free to the older adults it serves while providing volunteers with a small stipend for their services.

Since its inception in 1974, Telespond Senior Services has served older adults and their caregivers in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Senior Day Services was designed to encourage activity, promote independence and provide valuable programs and services to enrich the lives of clients and families navigating the aging process. Its on-site adult day care services are located at 1200 Saginaw Street, Scranton. Along with focusing on the needs of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s regional elderly population through on-site day care, in-home services and senior companionship programs, Telespond SeniorServices hosts in-person and virtual support groups for caregivers.

To learn more about the Senior Companion program, visit http://www.seniordayservices.org/senior-companion/