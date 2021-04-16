🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Community College Alumni Association will hold its seventh annual alumni golf tournament on Monday, May 24, at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club in Mountain Top.

The tournament will be captain and crew format. Cost per golfer is $100 or $35 for dinner only. The tournament will include lunch and refreshments, registration gift, cart with GPS, golf, buffet dinner at 5 p.m., flight winners, raffles, and prizes.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the tournament begins with a noon shotgun start.The tournament will include a $10,000 hole-in-one prize.

The deadline to register for the tournament is Monday, May 10. Proceeds will benefit the LCCC Alumni Student Leader Award.

For more information, or to register to participate, contact the LCCC Alumni Office at 570-740-0734 or [email protected] Online registration is available at www.luzerne.edu/golf.