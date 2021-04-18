🔊 Listen to this

If nothing else, I love to find places with pleasant dining experiences inside just waiting to be discovered. For those who read this space often, you know this.

That’s why on Thursday night I was so thrilled with the phenomenal food and service at Buona Sera in Wilkes-Barre that I had no choice but to write about it this weekend.

I’ll start by saying to do yourself a favor: go there. Check your schedule, recruit some friends or family, make a reservation. I would do it now, I would do it for Mother’s Day and I’d do it for any special occasion I had coming up in life.

Let me fill you in.

I’ve eaten at Buona Sera several times since its opening a few years ago. I’ve sat inside, outside, at the bar and gotten takeout.

The unassuming restaurant in the northern section of Wilkes-Barre is something to notice, even though it’s easy to pass as you travel North Washington Street. It looks like many of the other homes and buildings on the street, but inside is not what you expect.

What used to be a corner bar with a pool table and dart board has been transformed in recent years into a delectable dining atmosphere with cloth covered tables and classy chairs.

Inside is cozy, quaint and all sorts of relaxing – what a person needs after a long week at work or after any kind of busy day.

When you walk in somewhere, are immediately greeted and made to feel right at home, that’s what starts off a positive experience. You can be sure that I’m feeling the love at that point.

That’s exactly what happened at Buona Sera last week. The staff couldn’t have been smiling wider (from what I could tell under masks) or happy enough to greet guests.

The highlights of the night were:

• Manager Danny offering me a slice of homemade tiramisu that was light and savory. She also brought extra spoons so everyone could sample. How thoughtful.

• My chicken saltimbocca, cousin’s veal saltimbocca and uncle’s braised short ribs – none of which were left on the plate for long. I wouldn’t have changed anything about my chicken dish and found it painful to stop eating in order to continue conversing. The food was that good, especially the freshness of the prosciutto and spinach, along with the size of my dish.

• The manager also encouraging me to add meatballs to my to-go side of pasta. It was so worth it since those meatballs were absolutely delicious, even after some reheating.

For me, knowing that there is a neighborhood space like this to enjoy a fantastic meal can make my day.

I don’t claim to be a food expert, but I do dine out quite often.

Do yourself a favor and try Buona Sera. Let me know how much you love it.