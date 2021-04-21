🔊 Listen to this

April 21, 2021 marks the 100th birthday of Doris Alice Eyet Willets.

She was born third of 11 children to Archie and Iona Eyet of Falls. Living siblings enjoying a long life are Ruth Eyet of Dallas, Peggy Sohns of Tunkhannock and Mac Eyet, who resides on the family homestead in Falls.

Deceased siblings are Marie Race, Barbara Schrader, Edgar (Zig) Eyet, Lucille Logan, James Eyet and a brother, Donald, Eyet, who was killed at age 21 while serving on the USS Indianapolis. An infant sister, Eleanor, died shortly after birth.

On Nov. 17, 1945, Doris married Fred Willets at the Dymond Hollow United Methodist Church in a ceremony officiated by the father of the groom, Pastor Howard B. Willets. During their lifetime together, they raised three children: Diana of Orange City, Fla.; Donald of Lakeland, Fla., and Patty of Hackettstown, N.J.

After living in several states, including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, like many they moved to Florida to enjoy retirement. In 1995 they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in the hospital while Fred was battling cancer. Doris lost her loving husband in 1996.

After several years and the sale of her home, she was welcomed to join Diana and husband Joe in their home in Orange City, Fla., where she resides today. Doris enjoys regular visits to the hair and nail salon, regular church and related activities, and visits from friends and family, especially her six living grandchildren. Sadly, she lost a seventh, Danielle, as a young adult. She also has nine great-grandchildren.

Always cheerful and optimistic, when Doris is asked how it feels to have lived such a long life, she replies, “Each morning I thank God for another day.”