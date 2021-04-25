Ruth explores the offerings at MVD Restaurant & Bar in WB’s Rolling Mill Hill section

🔊 Listen to this

‘We moved on to a green and purple Daikon radish salad, which was fresh and colorful with just a drizzle of lemon vinaigrette,’ Ruth says.

‘MVD also has a well-thought-out cocktail, beer, and wine list,’ Ruth says. ‘Cocktails including the Lover’s Demise, Blueberry Gin Fizz and Limoncello Mule are not to be missed.’

Ruth and Bill recently had dinner at MVD Restaurant & Bar, a neighborhood spot in the Rolling Mill Hill section of Wilkes-Barre, seen here. The owners are introducing guests to a creatively diverse tapas menu that our area has been lacking.

I recently enjoyed one of the most unique dining experiences I’ve had in quite some time. Bill and I had dinner at MVD Restaurant & Bar, a neighborhood spot in the Rolling Mill Hill section of Wilkes-Barre.

I had seen a few friends plug it on social media, but because it opened to little fanfare during the pandemic, I’d heard little else about it. It’s at the site of one of my former favorites from many years ago, J.K. Moose’s Par 4. The location has been home to other bars and restaurants through the years, including Abrahams, which specialized in Middle Eastern foods, The Frosty Mug that featured Polish specialties, and as I mentioned, Par 4, which offered a creative menu and was one of the first local bars to focus on craft beers.

When I owned Cork Bar & Restaurant, I really loved being located in a neighborhood, where people who lived nearby could walk over for dinner or a drink. I believe these hidden gems located within our neighborhoods can be a treasure of imaginative menus, introducing us to new cuisines. I found this was the case at MVD Restaurant & Bar. Owners Val Sartor, a self-taught chef tapping into her Uruguayan roots, and her husband Sal Deluca, recently completed an extensive interior and exterior remodel of the restaurant. The décor is modern and chic. The couple is introducing guests to a creatively diverse tapas menu that our area has been lacking.

Tapas, for those who are unfamiliar, is a Spanish term for an appetizer or snack. I love grazing my way through multiple, sharable small plates with family or friends. The plates come out quickly, so you can order two or three at a time as you are ready, and then just stop ordering when you’re full. Or you can keep ordering until you are ready to explode, as we did.

The menu at MVD is more fusion than Spanish. Just like the Uruguayan cuisine of Val’s childhood, it is a mix of Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and French. It all comes to a sweet ending with dulce or a sweet dessert. Tapas can be as traditional or inventive as a chef’s imagination, and Val is not only creative but obviously highly skilled as well. The menu will truly allow you the adventure of tasting the globe. Most impressively, MVD sources many of its ingredients locally, from local farmers, meat purveyors, and other local vendors. They focus on food products that are free from antibiotics, hormones, pesticides, and other chemicals.

When Bill and I dined at MVD, we took turns ordering, sampling many small plates and ending with a shared entrée and a dessert.

We enjoyed nibbling our way through the vast menu and started by sampling two different empanadas. They are delicious homemade pastries filled with savory ingredients, then deep-fried. My favorite was the hickory-smoked ham, Danish Havarti, olives, and roasted red peppers. The flavors just popped in my mouth.

We moved on to a green and purple Daikon radish salad, which was fresh and colorful with just a drizzle of lemon vinaigrette. The organic spinach salad was just as fresh, topped with almonds, blue cheese, shallots, and a tasty fig wrapped in prosciutto.

Tiny potato and bacon croquettes topped with Spanish Romesco sauce followed, as did Chorizo with Chimichurri sauce. Our favorites of the night were the wild-caught shrimp in white wine butter sauce and the slow-braised beef brisket entrée, which was tender and delicious.

Although we were stuffed at that point, I couldn’t pass up trying one of the homemade desserts. We opted for the rustic apple and pear tart with ice cream. It was the perfect ending to a perfect night. MVD also has a well-thought-out cocktail, beer, and wine list. Cocktails including the Lover’s Demise, Blueberry Gin Fizz and Limoncello Mule are not to be missed.

Even more delightful than the food was the family-run atmosphere. We had the pleasure of meeting Sal and Val’s 12-year-old daughter, Olivia, who was helping out that night. What an impressive, well-spoken young lady. She was well-versed in the menu, able to explain different items we were unfamiliar with, and make suggestions. She was a pleasure to talk to.

Finding the magic of this inventive tapas menu in our own backyard was a welcome surprise. It reminded me of two of my favorite tapas-style restaurants, Amada in Philadelphia and Marmalade in San Juan. Although I’d like to keep this little secret to myself, I feel it is only fair to share it. You can see the complete menu and learn more at eatmvd.com.

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]