🔊 Listen to this

Bloomsburg Metal recently presented Allied Services with a donation of $2,500 in support of the 2021 Autism Golf Classic. The annual golf tournament that benefits pediatric patients with diagnoses on the autism spectrum disorder who receive treatment and services at Allied Services is set to return in June to Huntsville Golf Club in Lehman.

Most autism services are not fully covered by insurance, and Allied Services provides these critical rehab services for pediatric patients without regard to their parents’ ability to pay. In 2020, the Autism Golf Classic was canceled due to the pandemic, however, Allied Services continued to provide both virtual and in-person therapy for children on the autism spectrum.

Allied Services is grateful for the continued support of its donors and sponsors, like Bloomsburg Metal, who help to fund such services and technology for virtual therapy, sensory integration, and other new support services to maximize independence and development for children with autism.

Bloomsburg Metal is a family-owned steel service center based in Wilkes-Barre that has been serving their community since 1945.

The 28th Annual Autism Golf Classic, presented by MotorWorld MileOne Autogroup, will return to Huntsville Golf Club in Lehman, PA on Monday, June 21. The charity tournament will include a dinner, auction, and the Lexus Champions for Charity raffle. As a designated regional charity, Allied Services will conduct a raffle with one lucky winner and their guest entitled to play in the 2021 Lexus Champions for Charity National Championship at the Pebble Beach Resorts in California.

To learn more about autism services or this fundraising event visit alliedservices.org/autismgolf