King’s College is proud of its longstanding, successful Physician Assistant (PA) program that has been one of the College’s academic majors for more than 40 years.

Recently, PA faculty members and students volunteered their time to assist at two mass immunization clinics that Crestwood Pharmacy was holding at Crestwood High School to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faculty member Dr. Jennifer Domzalski was alerted to the opportunity by PA student Cara Henahan and contacted the pharmacists to volunteer her time.

Domzalski and Henahan volunteered at the first clinic on March 14, 2021 and assisted in the distribution of more than 900 COVID-19 vaccines that day.

On April 11, five additional students and instructors volunteered alongside Domzalski and Henahan at a second clinic to screen and prepare 1,255 patients for their vaccines. The PA students were instrumental in how smooth the process was to administer all of these vaccines in a timely manner.

Volunteers from King’s College included: didactic phase PA students Allison Cook, Brianna Leung, Cara Henahan, Cassandra Keady, Johna Fiedler, and Kara Izzo; and adjunct instructors Dr. Jennifer Domzalski and Bret Stemrich.

The King’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies began in 1975 and prepares students for the PA profession, providing sophisticated didactic and clinical training in all areas of general medicine. King’s College has graduated more than 1000 Physician Assistants who practice throughout the country in all areas of medicine. For more information on the King’s College Physician Assistant program, please visit kings.edu.