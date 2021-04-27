🔊 Listen to this

On April 17th the Wilkes-Barre Dog Training Club located at R320 Lee Park Avenue, Hanover Township, Pa 18706 held a Puppy Graduation.

Graduates include: Schultz, a German Shepherd handled by Ryan Wilk; Indy, a Plott Hound handled by Amy Nixon; and Mazi, a German Shepherd handled by Rachel Langan. All Graduates attended the full 6-week session and had a great time while teaching their pets. Honorable Mention was given to Zoso, a Doberman and Bill Langan for handling the Instructor’s dog that Robin brought to class three times.

The handlers were taught the basic commands and positive training methods to help their dogs succeed and pass Puppy Class.

The class instructor was Robin Rutherford-Cost.

The club has monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month in their Training Center following strict Covid guidelines. For more information regarding training please call (570) 829-8430. Class size is limited.