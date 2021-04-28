Schedule includes shows that were previously canceled

“Charlie & The Chocolate Factory” is scheduled to play Feb. 4 through Feb. 6 at the Masonic Temple.

“Cats,” with the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and characters inspred by T.S. Eliot is scheduled to play at the Masonic Temple in Scranton April 22 through April 24, 2022.

It’s like the aroma of freshly baked pie floating out from a diner.

Or the meow from a kitten just waiting to be petted.

Or the harbor lights that come into sight as you approach a tropical island.

Just as all of these signals promise a delight to come, the Broadway Theatre League of NEPA offered good news of its own this week.

“We’re excited about the season coming back,” executive director Frank Blasi said, noting the 2021/22 schedule will include the musicals “Waitress,” “Cats” and “South Pacific,” all of which were canceled last season because of the pandemic.

“We think it’s going to be great for the community,” Blasi said, noting he’s been asked over and over, in person and in Zoom calls, “When is Broadway coming back to Scranton?”

“If people already have tickets (from last season),” he added, “they will be honored.”

Of course, if you haven’t been holding on to tickets, you’re welcome to order some now.

“Right now, we’re scheduling with anticipation of being able to sell a full house (at the Masonic Temple, which can comfortably seat about 1700),” Blasi said, noting that season tickets are for sale at this point. Later, tickets will become available for each individual touring show.

The season’s performances include:

“Waitress,” a musical about a waitress named Jenna who hopes her pie-baking skills will help her escape from an unhappy marriage. Dec. 3 through Dec. 5.

“Charlie & The Chocolate Factory,” a story about five lucky children who get the chance to tour Willie Wonka’s amazing chocolate factory. Feb. 4 to Feb. 6.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “South Pacific,” a musical set in the title location during World War II, March 4 through March 6.

Additional shows include “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles,” on Oct. 5, 2021.

“The Buddy Holly Story,” Nov. 5 through Nov. 7, 2021.

“Stomp,” on Jan. 12-13, 2022.

“Blue Man Group,” May 18-19, 2022.

Tickets that were previously purchased for original show days will be transferred to the rescheduled dates. For example, if you have a ticket to a Friday performance for The Buddy Holly Story, you will be able to attend the Friday, Nov. 4 performance.

Season tickets are on sale and available online at BroadwayInSranton.com, in person at the Broadway Theatre League’s office, 345 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, or by phone at 570-342-7784.

For those who have already renewed their season subscription tickets, those subscriptions will automatically transfer to the new dates.

And, if you canceled your season subscription because of COVID but would now like to renew it, the Broadway Theatre League will hold your place in the theater until May 21. “Some people had those seats for 25 to 30 years,” Blasi said.

BroadwayInScranton.com and ticketmaster.com are the official outlets to purchase all tickets for Broadway In Scranton shows at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple.

For more information on the season and shows, visit BroadwayInScranton.com. All shows and dates are subject to change.