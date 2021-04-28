🔊 Listen to this

The Saint Jude forensics program had two teams place in the recent regional competition.

At the junior varsity level Emily Conway, Gigi Grego and Cali Glaser placed third. The varsity team of Michael Grandzol, Melody Josefowicz and Julia Dvorak placed second.

This allowed both teams to move on to the diocesan-wide finals competition.

The junior varsity team performed the piece, “Teacher’s Aide,” for the finals and captured first place. The varsity team presented their piece, “Elevator Games,” for their finals performance and took third place honors.

Congratulations to the teams and their coaches.