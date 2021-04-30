Southern rock and barbecued ribs are on the menu

The hugely popular band Outlaws have proven to be a festival favorite with their classic hits “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Green Grass and High Tides” and “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky” and will head the lineup on Sunday, June 27, along with the Artimus Pyle Band, Molly Hatchet, and Blackfoot.

AUGUSTA, NJ —- The long-simmering desire to be outdoors and reconnect with friends and fellow music lovers is clearly evident judging by advance ticket sales for the upcoming Rock, Ribs & Ridges festival.

Presented by Franklin Sussex Automall, the 11th annual food and music festival features some of the biggest names in Southern rock plus mouthwatering barbecue served up by top pitmasters from around the country at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ from June 25-27, 2021.

In addition to General Admission and VIP admission, festival-goers have the option of camping out or staying on-site in their RV throughout the weekend just yards away from the festival area at the Fairgrounds. And there’s more to enjoy as this year’s festival has been expanded to three days.

Those looking to stay over to maximize their festival experience should purchase camping passes as soon as possible as there is very limited space available.

“After the Pandemic of 1918 came the ‘Roaring Twenties’, and based on our early ticket sales, we’re seeing a similar reaction with people wanting to be outdoors, enjoying themselves and safely spending time with their friends and families,” said Festival Executive Producer Howard Freeman of Promo1. “The size and openness of the Fairgrounds allows us to produce a safe environment in which to hold the Festival. Staying over is also a cost-efficient way to make the most of your experience with us.”

Freeman noted the festival will follow whatever guidelines and protocols Governor Murphy, the CDC and local agencies will have in place in June.

Camping amenities include a Friday night “After Party” bonfire following the Marshall Tucker Band concert, a Saturday evening campers-only concert with Jessica Lynn, and a “Sunday Morning Get Together” with free coffee and donuts, making the fan experience even more enjoyable. Campers also receive 24-hour access to restrooms and showers.

The Marshall Tucker Band and the Screamin Eagle Band open the festival on Friday, June 25, as it expands to three days for the first time ever.

Blackberry Smoke, which has enjoyed success for two decades with albums such as Holding All the Roses and Like an Arrow, headlines the festival on Saturday, June 26, along with Pat Travers, The Weight Band, Jessica Lynn, and The Matt Coffy Band.

Attendees can also enjoy award-winning Southern cooking from top pitmasters who are scheduled to serve up ribs, brisket, pulled pork, chicken, corn bread, mac and cheese, and more. These chefs will also be competing in a juried rib cook-off for the coveted titles of “Best Ribs,” “Best Sauce” and “People’s Choice.”

In addition to General Admission and VIP shaded reserved-seat passes, festival-goers can also purchase group table seating in the Miller Mezzanine on Friday and Saturday in which they can reserve their own tables for family and friends.

For tickets and additional information visit www.rockribsandridges.com.