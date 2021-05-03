Concert set for Aug. 13 at outdoor venue

The Sherman Theater has announced that local favorite, The Christian Porter Band, will perform at the Concerts on the Creek summer series sponsored by ESSA Bank and Trust at ESSA Bank Park, 200 Palmer Street, Stroudsburg, PA. His show will be held at the outdoor venue at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

Christian Porter is a singer/songwriter from Stroudsburg. He became interested in music after learning to play the piano at a very young age, which helped inspire him to pursue other musical instruments such as guitar, drums, bass, ukulele and mandolin.

By the time he was 14, Christian started playing the guitar, which is what ignited his passion to create music full-time. The success of his music has led to opening gigs for Bo Bice, Thriving Ivory, Dawes, Ryan Cabrera, We The Kings and Gavin Degraw, in addition to various gigs at numerous bars, clubs, coffee houses, restaurants and more across the nation.

With a soulful pop sound, Christian’s music is composed of melodic beats and heart-filled lyrics. Growing up, his first musical inspirations were Elton John and Billy Joel, but by the time he began playing guitar, he started to listen to music from The Fray, John Mayer, Jason Mraz, Coldplay, Dave Matthews and Jack Johnson. Now, his music is a reflection of all these inspirations, as he begins to carve out his own musical niche within the pop world.

Sherman Theater President and CEO Rich Berkowitz commented, “For about the same price as a movie ticket, you can come and see live music again. These concerts are a fun night out, a time to share old memories with your date or make new memories with your family. There is a wide variety of music, something for everyone. We hope the community will take advantage of the opportunity to see these bands and show their support to the Theater and the small businesses in downtown Stroudsburg before and after the shows.”

Tickets are on sale to Sherman Theater Members on Wednesday, April 28 and to the general public on Friday, April 30 at shermantheater.com. Prices range from $12.50 to $20 per person. Due to Covid-19 safety guidelines for social distancing, tickets will be sold in groups of 2- or 4-person pods. Concert attendees should bring a folding lawn or beach chair and will be required to operate in accordance with PA Department of Health and CDC guidelines.

Other event sponsors include Ted’s Used Cars, American Ribbon Factory, Resort Beverage, and the Hampton Inn, Stroudsburg. For information on Sherman Theater Membership or sponsoring this series, please call 570-420-2808.

The Sherman Theater is Monroe County’s only nationally ranked, non-profit theater and performing arts center. Located in downtown Stroudsburg, PA, the Sherman Theater has proudly served the Pocono region for 92 years. The Theater and Performing Arts Center is committed to strengthening the community by producing culturally-diverse, nationally-known professional acts and festivals at the theater and at satellite locations throughout Monroe County for people of all ages, by providing an opportunity for local artists to perform, and by creating economic development in the region. The Sherman Theater projects and events attract over 100,000 visitors to the Pocono Region annually. For more info visit www.shermantheater.com.