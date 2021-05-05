🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Comedian and podcast host Theo Von will be performing at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. during his live stand-up tour.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tickets are only available online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100, and at Theovon.com/tour. A Kirby Member pre-sale will begin Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. Members can call 570-826-1100 to purchase tickets.

Von grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana, and he says he became an adult slowly there.

He can be seen weekly on his podcasts “This Past Weekend,” and “King and the Sting,” which each garner millions of listens/views a month.

Von has appeared numerous times on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” regularly on Joey Diaz’s “The Church of What’s Happening Now,” and he was voted guest of the year on “The Fighter and the Kid” by listeners two years in a row.

In the spring of 2020, Von completed his two year Dark Arts Tour, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, “and another country.” Von has made appearances on “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Why with Hannibal Buress,” “Arsenio,” “Last Comic Standing,” and he was the winner of Comedy Central’s “Reality Bites Back,” and “Live at Gotham.”

Von currently resides in Nashville and Los Angeles.