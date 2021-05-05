Retired police chief urges others to adopt a pet

Swoyersville’s retired police chief John Shemo “and his friend Darby” — don’t forget the friendly cocker spaniel — recently donated $300 to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Dallas.

Shemo, who will turn 78 this month, said he’s always been fond of animals, and had dogs and, at times rabbits, as pets over the years.

And he knows Blue Chip can use financial help.

“We survive on donations,” Blue Chip founder Marge Bart confirmed in a telephone interview. “We don’t get any grants and recently (because of COVID-19) we couldn’t do many fund-raisers.”

There are many ways to pitch in and help Blue Chip, which is currently caring for 80 cats and about 50 dogs, plus some rabbits, pot-bellied pigs and horses, Bart said Tuesday.

“Sometimes we get donations in lieu of flowers when people pass away. We also have a memory wall and for $150 people can buy a brick in honor of or in memory of a person, a dog, a cat, a horse.”

“We also need volunteers — for everything,” she said. “We need office help, kennel cleaners, dog walkers. We need help with the cats, with brushing and scooping litter. We need grass cutters.”

Of course, money helps. Especially when you consider the shelter has a $300,000 bill each year for veterinary services.

“We’ll take animals that have health problems,” she said, noting the shelter recently took in a mother dog that needed a Cesarean section because “a puppy was stuck.”

Another story, detailed on the Blue Chip website, tells of a happy ending for an abandoned puppy named Red who had a badly bitten leg and faced possible amputation.

“We asked for the help of our supporters, as Red’s surgery was $6,000 and we did not want to see a young pup lose the use of his leg for the rest of his life,” Blue Chip explained. “Our friends loved Red as much as we did, and we raised enough money to save his leg. Now, Red lives with a wonderful family, happy to have full use of his legs thanks to the generosity of many hearts.”

In addition to financial contributions, another way to help is to give an animal a good home. “We have lots of nice dogs and cats,” Bart said. “And we have rabbits; we adopt them out in pairs so they can keep each other company.”

Shemo said Darby, his cocker spaniel, didn’t come from Blue Chip — but he can attest that having a pet can add a rich dimension to your life.

“She’s an inside dog, but when I go outside, she comes outside. She’s very friendly and all the people like her. They all say, ‘Hi how’s Darby? Can I pet her?’ “

Urging other people to adopt an animal, Shemo said, “They need love, attention, food and a good home with good people. They need to be treated well.”