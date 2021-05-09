🔊 Listen to this

If you don’t have any plans with mom today and your mom enjoys crafts, Ruth suggest a quick trip to the craft store for supplies for a seasonal door wreath you can create together.

As a mom, one of the most precious gifts my kids can give me this Mother’s Day is quality time spent together. It doesn’t have to be time spent at a fancy dinner or an expensive outing, I’ll be happy taking a long walk or sitting outside on the deck, as long as we’re together. This is especially true now that the kids are grown and gone. Time together is even more precious and hard to come by.

As I sit here missing my mom, I’m thinking of all the wonderful memories we made together through the years. Although I wish more than anything she were still here for me to celebrate the day with, I take comfort in those memories and the happy times we had together. Family trips to Florida, cooking holiday meals together, and just spending time hanging out and talking. She was not only my mom, but my friend, and she had a huge influence on my life. I don’t think I realized just how much of an influence until she was gone. I miss being able to pick up the phone to call and ask her a question. I miss seeing the smile of pride on her face at watching the accomplishments of her grandchildren. More than anything, I wish I had more time with her.

Time is important to us moms. If your mom is anything like me, she won’t mind if you skip the extravagant Mother’s Day gift and focus on spending quality time with her today instead. Make new memories together that you will always have to look back on. If you dropped the ball on planning something special for mom today, here are some last-minute ideas for sharing your time with the special lady who has done so much for you.

• Take her on a spur of the moment picnic. Pack a lunch, make a playlist of her favorite songs, and take her for a picnic in the park. It’s a great alternative to eating at a busy restaurant and is more conducive to relaxing. Don’t let the weather dampen your spirits. Spread a blanket on the porch and create a picnic right at home.

• Cook mom a meal and sit down for a family dinner. Make a family recipe that your mom loves. Have her sit with you in the kitchen with a glass of wine and talk you through the recipe as you cook. She’ll enjoy this shared and memorable experience.

• Is your mom missing her mom like I’m missing mine? A drive together to visit and deliver flowers to a gravesite is a thoughtful way to be with your mom and reflect on the memory of a loved one. It’s a way to help her feel connected again.

• Take a trip down memory lane by looking through old family photo albums together. This is a great way to fill today with happy memories of days gone by. Make it even more special by selecting photos from the albums to create a scrapbook of “Mom’s favorite memories” as a gift.

• Sit and watch old family videos together. Just like the albums, mom will love looking back on beautiful occasions through the years.

• If gardening is your mom’s passion, spend the day together in her garden. Pick up some colorful flowers as well as some of her favorite plants. Work together in the garden or create beautiful pots to brighten her porch or patio.

• Treat mom to a little retail therapy with a day of shopping together.

• Spend the afternoon playing her favorite card or board games. There are even virtual game apps if you can’t be there in person today. This is a personal favorite of mine and although you are miles away you can still spend time together.

• Grab a few supplies at the craft store and enjoy a DIY craft day together. Make a beautiful door wreath or seasonal centerpiece. If she’s not crafty, but prefers pampering, a DIY spa day is another great option.

• If your mom prefers more activity, then hike, bike, or try a virtual yoga or workout class.

• Take mom to the movies. I’m sure it’s been a while since any of you have been to a theater. Local theatres are having 30th Anniversary screenings of the classic film “Fried Green Tomatoes” today. You may be too young to know about that movie, but it might be one of her favorites.

No matter what you decide to do, if you’re together, your mom is sure to treasure every minute. I’m wishing all moms a very Happy Mother’s Day surrounded by those you love.

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]