Tribute band brought together by love of Fleetwood Mac

The Sherman Theater announced that the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Fleetwood Macked, will appear at the Concerts on the Creek summer series sponsored by ESSA Bank and Trust at ESSA Bank Park, 200 Palmer Street, Stroudsburg, PA. Their show will be held at the outdoor venue at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 13.

Fleetwood Macked is a New York based Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band. Hailed as the most authentic Fleetwood Mac tribute band in the U.S., much of the realism comes from the band’s history. Husband and wife musical team Hillary and Michael (Stevie and Lindsey) and friends Cecile “Cc Keyz”, Jay and Phil (Christine, John and Mick), that have made great music together in various incarnations finally all came together with their mutual love of Fleetwood Mac.

All the members of Fleetwood Macked are and have always been professional, touring rock musicians, which also adds to the authenticity of the sound of the band. Fleetwood Macked Live brings the passion, depth, heart and the musicianship Fleetwood Mac’s music requires. Whether performing the Rumours album in its entirety or a decades show featuring Fleetwood Mac’s hits from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today, every performance transports audiences to another time and place. Complete with costume changes, dialogue and video backdrops it is a show not to be missed.

Sherman Theater President and CEO Rich Berkowitz commented, “For about the same price as a movie ticket, you can come and see live music again. These concerts are a fun night out — a time to share old memories with your date or make new memories with your family. There’s a wide variety of music — something for everyone. We hope the community will take advantage of the opportunity to see these bands and show their support to the Theater and the small businesses in downtown Stroudsburg before and after the shows.”

TIckets are available shermantheater.com. Due to Covid-19 safety guidelines for social distancing, tickets will be sold in groups of 2- or 4-person pods. Concert attendees should bring a folding lawn or beach chair and will be required to operate in accordance with PA Department of Health and CDC guidelines.

Other event sponsors include Ted’s Used Cars, American Ribbon Factory, Resort Beverage, and the Hampton Inn, Stroudsburg. For information on Sherman Theater Membership or sponsoring this series, please call 570-420-2808.

The Sherman Theater is Monroe County’s only nationally ranked, non-profit theater and performing arts center. Located in downtown Stroudsburg, the Sherman Theater has proudly served the Pocono region for 92 years. The Theater and Performing Arts Center is committed to strengthening the community by producing culturally-diverse, nationally-known professional acts and festivals at the theater and at satellite locations throughout Monroe County for people of all ages, by providing an opportunity for local artists to perform, and by creating economic development in the region. The Sherman Theater projects and events attract over 100,000 visitors to the Pocono Region annually. For more information visit www.shermantheater.com.