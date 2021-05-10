Event is set for May 16 in Peckville

🔊 Listen to this

The Shopa-Davey Veerans of Foreign Wars Post 6082, Pekville, and VFW Ladies Auxiliary will hold a pork loin dinner, take out only, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out on May 16.

Ticket are available, at $11 each, at the VFW Post, 123 Electric St, Peckville, and will also be available at the door.

The meal includes pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, bread and fruit cocktail.

The Ladies Auxiliary also is having a raffle with lottery tickets.

Remember to wear a mask and keep social distance. If you are interested in becoming a member, contact Commander Peter Puhulla.