Jennifer Ambrosino, MS, OTR/L, was announced as Director of Rehabilitation at Allied Services Rehab Hospital in Scranton. Ambrosino joined the health system as an Occupational Therapist after graduating from Tufts University in 1997 and has served in a variety of positions at the inpatient facility including supervisor and assistant director.

Along with helping patients regain their independence following an injury or illness, Ambrosino’s new role includes supervising and managing inpatient rehab services provided by Occupational, Physical, and Speech Therapy, along with the Counseling department. This includes monitoring productivity, developing standards of treatment, and maintaining performance improvement programs.

Chris Fazzini, MHA, NHA: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed Chris Fazzini, MHA, NHA, as Administrator of the Transitional Care Unit in Scranton. Fazzini earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degrees in Management and Human Resources Management from Kings College in 2018, followed by his Master of Science in Healthcare Administration in 2019.

Prior to joining Allied Services, Fazzini was the Administrator of a long-term care facility in the Lancaster area.

Andrea Sokolowski, MS, CCC/SLP: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed Andrea Sokolowski, MS, CCC/SLP, as a new member of the therapy team at its Scranton-based outpatient rehab center. Sokolowski earned both her Bachelor and Master of Science Degrees in Speech-Language Pathology from East Stroudsburg University.

Prior to joining Allied Services, Sokolowski was a school-based speech therapist in Bethlehem, PA working with students in a variety of classrooms, including autistic support, hearing support, life skills, emotional support, and partial hospitalization.

Kimberly Yablonski, RN: Allied Services Integrated Health System announced Kimberly Yablonski, RN as the new Director of Nursing at the health systems Meade Street Skilled Nursing Center in Wilkes-Barre. Starting her nursing career as a Licensed Practical Nurse, Yablonski went on to become a Registered Nurse graduating from Luzerne County Community College with an Associate in Applied Science Degree, and brings more than 25 years of nursing experience to her new role.

During her career, she has specialized in gerontology and dementia care. Prior to accepting the position in Wilkes-Barre, Yablonski served as the Assistant Director of Nursing, Unit Manager, and Alzheimer’s Specialist at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Scranton.