Comedy to be presented June 4 through June 6

The Nuremberg Community Players have announced the cast and dates of their upcoming comedy production, “Are You Being Served?”, by Jeremy Lloyd & David Croft. Performances will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at the theatre home at 283 Hazle Street in Nuremberg. Tickets are $15 each and can be reserved by calling 570-359-3406. Due to the mature nature of some of the content, the show is recommended for audiences ages 16 and older.

To the delight of fans everywhere, “Are You Being Served?”, the hugely popular British television comedy, is brought to the stage by its creators in all its original glory and revels in nonstop double entendres. Lovers of innuendo and British humor, Flying Circus fans and seekers of laughs – look no further than this uproarious play.

As the motley crew of the Grace Brothers department store prepares for a sale of German goods, they depart for a staff holiday and stay at a one-star establishment in Spain. Will their stay in the tropics and their encounters with everything from a Spanish crumpet to randy revolutionaries prove to be too much? Or with the aid of a nun’s habit, a bowler hat, and a pair of Union Jack knickers, will they survive with everything intact but their modesty?

The cast features the staff of the retail ladies’ and gentlemen’s clothing ground floor departments at Grace Brothers department store. The men’s department includes Mr. Grainger, senior long-time veteran of Grace Brothers whose travel pills give him gastric trouble, who is portrayed by Shawn Anderson. Mr. Humphries is an effeminate, dainty and theatrical man who lives with his mother, and is depicted by Bobby Maso. Mr. Lucas, the young, penniless, womanizing junior salesman is played by Jose Adames.

The ladies’ department is headed by Mrs. Slocombe, played by Brenda Sachleben, who is known for her changing hair color and conversations about her cat. The seductively dim Miss Brahms, portrayed by Becky Nenstiel, is the working-class, cockney-speaking junior assistant to Mrs. Slocombe.

Directing the customers at Grace Brothers is the haughty floorwalker Captain Peacock, played by Carl Rumbel, who purportedly fought in the North Africa Campaign of World War II but was actually in the Service Corps and never saw combat. Mr. Mash, played by Jason Reese, is the maintenance man who seems to always be dressing mannequins or installing mechanized display units in the store and is often scolded by Captain Peacock for being on the floor during opening hours.

“Young” Mr. Grace, is the very old, rich, but stingy store owner, who is always surrounded by attractive young women, played by Wayne Seely. Mr. Rumbold, played by Daniel Dempsey, is the bossy, easily confused department manager.

The rest of the cast includes Don Bernardo, owner of the Don Bernardo Hotel In Spain played by Jacob Sachleben, and Caesar, the revolutionary played by Filith Roque, Conchita, the hotel assistant, played by Yamilet Tineo Duran, the Grace Brothers’ Nurse, played by Olivia Witcofshi, Teresa, a revolutionary and a quite-excitable customer played by Tisha Demshock.

The production is looking for a few individuals to be part of their stage crew and play an important part of making the show come to life. Anyone ages 16 and older interested in this great opportunity to experience and be a part of the behind-the scenes of what makes the magic happen on stage please call 570-359-3406.

Reservations can be made by calling 570-359-3406 and tickets are only $15 each. Reservations are strongly suggested, but if seats are available tickets will be sold at the door.