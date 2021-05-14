🔊 Listen to this

Penn State Hazleton to host Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic May 19

HAZLETON — Penn State Hazleton will host an on-campus Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students, employees, community members and children ages 12 and older on Wednesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic, offered in partnership with Providence Place Senior Living (https://www.providence-place.com) and Care Options Rx (https://careoptionsrx.com), will be held in the gymnasium of the Physical Education Building. During the appointment, all participants will automatically be scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine Wednesday, June 9, at the same time and location.

For children ages 12-15, a parent or guardian must be present during the appointment. The child’s up-to-date vaccination record must be provided. Parents or guardians may also register someone ages 16-17 but must accompany the child to the clinic.

Participants are required to bring valid government-issued identification so organizers can match it with the appointment confirmation.

Health insurance is not required and there is no charge for the vaccine. However, participants are encouraged to bring their health insurance identification card if available.

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Registration and information:

Pre-registration is required. Participants should sign up at: https://covid-19schedulinglink.as.me/psuhfirstdosea

Participants should print, complete and bring the vaccine consent form available at: http://bit.ly/CORxReg

All vaccines administered at the clinic will be the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Participants should review the Pfizer Emergency Authorization fact sheet at: http://bit.ly/PfizerShotFacts

Participants should follow the campus signage for the clinic, directing them to park in Lot F and to the entrance.