I had a moment the other day.

It wasn’t anything extreme or shocking, but it was a few seconds where I sat in awe.

Anyone who knows me knows that I am constantly running. I’m on-the-go, I’m doing things, I’m helping, I’m transporting. I am moving.

However, during this moment I was still.

I sat outside at the Spring Wine Festival at Montage Mountain last weekend and looked at how far we’ve come. I was able to watch many people moving about.

Many chose to take their masks off in their circles of comfort. Me included. As I sat with friends I’ve known for years, I felt comfortable taking my mask off — as did others, in their own personal settings.

We have come so far.

At this time last year, I was — we all were — cooped up in our homes, spending countless hours fixing our lawns, doing chores and getting used to our new everyday lives.

It’s a personal choice, and I’m certainly not advocating for one way or the other, but it was nice to not be masked when around close friends. My circle has all been vaccinated — family, friends and the people I spend the most time with.

So, last Saturday I enjoyed winefest. I saw people I hadn’t seen in more than a year, and I enjoyed every second.

It wasn’t just about wine and socializing, though. For me, it was about connecting. To connect again with people in a face-to-face manner was special and simple.

I thought long and hard about wearing a mask or not. When it came down to it, my choice was simple: I want to see friends who are vaccinated in a face-to-face way. I’m grateful to have gotten my shots and happy those closest to me did, too.

The event had people from different sectors of life, who were more than confident in their health and safety.

I’m glad we’re at this point. It’s a point that many months ago seemed so long to get to. It felt so out of reach.

Being here and able to embrace those we care most about is a blessing.

Whatever the situation is, I hope everyone reading this is comfortable and able to embrace those they love. It can be a friend, a family member or the love of your life.

You don’t have to go to a winefest, like I did, to get this feeling. It can come over you when you wake up, when you sit for lunch or when you walk your dog.

That moment sitting at Montage Mountain made me realize we’ve made it. It made me realize we’re going to be OK.

I’m grateful, I’m fortunate, and I feel extraordinarily blessed.

If you’re able and willingly, enjoy summertime with those you love.

You may be able to hug, and that’s something to write about.