During her trip to Philadelphia, Ruth had the opportunity to view a sculpted bust of Benjamin Franklin called ‘Keys to Community.’ The surface is inlaid with a thousand keys collected by school kids. It’s located at the entry to Girard Fountain Park. The sculpture also honors the city’s firefighters.

I spent a recent Sunday with my son and his girlfriend enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes of Philadelphia. We started the day with a walk around the Water Works area for a breathtaking view of Boathouse Row and the center city skyline. It was a beautiful sunny day and people were out enjoying the weather and the reopening of the city.

Parks on Tap

We stopped for a quick bite and a drink at Parks on Tap at Fairmont Water Works, a traveling beer garden that pops up in different parks throughout the Philadelphia area all summer long. What’s best about the Parks on Taps concept, is that a portion of the proceeds goes back to supporting the parks. Beer and food trucks were set up next to a welcoming natural green space overlooking Boathouse Row filled with hammocks, picnic tables, chairs, and other comfy spots for people to sit enjoy a drink or bite with friends. It was great to see families gathered with kids playing and people relaxing. The food selection from the trucks includes everything from snacks and sandwiches to delicious BBQ platters. We sampled the pulled pork and brisket, both were delicious. There’s also a wide selection of brews, as well as cocktails and wine.

The Ben Franklin Parkway

After our quick lunch, we walked around the art museum grounds and did our Rocky run up the museum steps. We then headed down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the scenic boulevard that runs through the cultural district. It’s also referred to as Museum Mile, because there are so many museums located there, including the Franklin Institute and the Academy of Natural Sciences among others. In addition to being lined with flags from countries around the world, the Ben Franklin Parkway is also filled with outdoor art for everyone to enjoy. This includes the William Penn statue high atop city hall, the Shakespeare Memorial, the Thinker and The Gates of Hell by Rodin, the Aero Memorial, and many more.

We stopped in to see the beautiful Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter and Paul. Open since 1864 and located at the East side of Logan Square, the cathedral is the mother church of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. It’s the largest brownstone structure in Philadelphia and the largest Catholic Church in Pennsylvania. Located in the center of Logan Circle is the beautiful Swann Memorial Fountain, an art deco fountain sculpture. Also known as the Fountain of the Three Rivers, the fountain features three central figures, each symbolizing one of the area’s major waterways, the Delaware River, the Schuylkill River, and the Wissahickon Creek.

Our next stop was Philadelphia’s iconic John F. Kennedy Plaza, better known as Love Park. It’s called Love Park because of the famous Robert Indiana LOVE sculpture which is located there. The sculpture is one of the most photographed objects in the city. The plaza has a gorgeous view of City Hall and the surrounding architecture and fountains.

Across the street is Dilworth Park, a lively urban garden with a large interactive fountain and tree grove area. We saw many children enjoying the sunny day splashing in the fountain. In the winter months, the space transforms into an ice skating rink. A new addition to the park is an outdoor retro roller skating rink. It includes a checkerboard floor and a colorful hula hoop canopy overhead. The park also has a café and a pop-up beer garden with refreshments for hungry skaters.

Philly’s oldest tavern

We had worked up quite a thirst with all of the walking, so we decided to detour to McGillin’s Old Ale House. McGillin’s is the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia and one of the oldest taverns in the county. The ale house opened in 1860, the year Abraham Lincoln was elected president. While the inside is open, we opted to have a drink outside and enjoy the warm day.

Reading Terminal Market

The next stop on our walking tour was Reading Terminal Market, one of my favorite places in the city. We strolled through the market purchasing baked goods and other culinary delights. Reading Terminal Market is filled with wonderful restaurants, bakeries, fresh produce stands, butcher shops, and other food and retail shops. Some of my favorites from the market include cannoli from Termini Brothers Bakery, apple fritters from Beiler’s Doughnuts, and everything at DiNic’s Roast Pork & Beef. Nothing beats a DiNic’s thinly sliced roast pork sandwich topped with broccoli rabe and provolone. Sadly they are closed on Sundays, so we grabbed some ice cream from Bassetts and continued on our way. We walked past Chinatown and saw the Friendship Arch and the colorful bustling street beyond.

Philadelphia Historic District

We continued on to the historic district, where caught a glimpse of The Liberty Bell Center, Independence Hall and Congress Hall, The President’s House, The Betsy Ross House, and many museums. We had already toured most of these sites in the past, so we walked on to Elfreth’s Alley, the nation’s oldest continuously inhabited residential street. Located just off Front Street, between Arch and Race Street, the original colonial-era homes were built in 1702. Named for blacksmith and property owner Jeremiah Elfreth, Elfreth’s alley was home to eighteenth-century artisans and tradespeople. More than 300 years later, the 32 historic houses that line the cobblestone street remain.

We walked a bit further to the Cherry Street Pier, a mixed-use space right on the Delaware River waterfront next to the Ben Franklin Bridge. The trendy space is filled with art studios and also provides space for local merchants to sell their wares on market days. Out towards the end of the Pier, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier is another specialty pop-up beer garden by Philly River Stroll. Here you can sit and enjoy the beautiful view while you have refreshments. We sat and watched the boats go by on the river. By now we were all tired, so we decided to Uber to El Rey for dinner. After some delicious Mexican food, we walked the two miles back to where we originally parked. I was exhausted, but had a wonderful day and can’t wait to go back.

We started our day at Shofuso House and Japanese Garden. You can read about that adventure in my column next week. If you haven’t been to Philadelphia recently, it’s a great way to spend a day or a weekend. We’re so lucky to have the city of brotherly love within a short drive.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]