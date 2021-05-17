Event to be part of Sherman Theater Concerts on the Creek

The Sherman Theater announced that The BStreet Band, a tribute to Bruce Springsteen, will perform at the Concerts on the Creek summer series sponsored by ESSA Bank and Trust at ESSA Bank Park, 200 Palmer Street, Stroudsburg, PA. Their show will be held at the outdoor venue on 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30.

The BStreetBand debuted as “Backstreets“ on May 19, 1980 in Asbury Park, NJ for an audience of more than 2,000 Bruce fans. From the heart of the Jersey shore, “Backstreets” was the first band in the world to do a unique tribute to a live performer. Nearly 6000 performances later, now named The BSTREETBAND, they perform more than 175 shows per year throughout the country.

“For about the same price as a movie ticket, you can come and see live music again,” Sherman Theater President and CEO Rich Berkowitz said. “These concerts are a fun night out, a time to share old memories with your date or make new memories with your family. There is a wide variety of music — something for everyone. We hope the community will take advantage of the opportunity to see these bands and show their support to the Theater and the small businesses in downtown Stroudsburg before and after the shows.”

Tickets are on sale at shermantheater.com. Prices range from $12.50 to $20 per person. Due to Covid-19 safety guidelines for social distancing, tickets will be sold in groups of 2- or 4-person pods. Concert attendees should bring a folding lawn or beach chair and will be required to operate in accordance with PA Department of Health and CDC guidelines.

Other event sponsors include Ted’s Used Cars, American Ribbon Factory, Resort Beverage, and the Hampton Inn, Stroudsburg. For information on Sherman Theater Membership or sponsoring this series, please call 570-420-2808.