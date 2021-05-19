🔊 Listen to this

The 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment, an American Revolution re-enacting group, will hold an 18th century colonial sermon and memorial service for troops and civilians on Sunday, May 30 at the Forty Fort Meeting House, located at the entrance to the Forty Fort Cemetery, River Street, Forty Fort.

The Meeting House, considered the first church of the Connecticut Settlers in the valley, was built in 1807 for both Congregationalists (later Presbyterians) and Methodists.

Except for minor repairs, it remains much the same as when it was built.

The public is invited to attend this trip into Wyoming Valley’s past to see members recreate the lives of 18th century soldiers and civilians. They may wander the historic cemetery where many of the valley’s founders rest, and are encouraged to ask questions about the meeting house, the cemetery, or what is it like to re-enact history.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event is free to the public.

COVID protocol will be in place.