🔊 Listen to this

WRGN’s once-a-year “More Than a Yard Sale” event will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at the Saxe Farm, 211 Bethel Hill Road, Sweet Valley, near Ricketts Glen State Park.

This event is much more than a yard sale. There are thousands of items available at bargain prices, including a barn and large tent full of household items, a children’s tent featuring toys and games, a holiday tent filled with items for all of the major holidays, a book tent overflowing with fiction and non-fiction books, a craft and material tent, the famous plant stand where shoppers can purchase both flower and vegetable plants. A food stand will serve breakfast sandwiches or muffins and a lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, walking tacos and haluski, soda, and chips. Homemade ice cream is also a favorite of Yard Sale attendees as well as the baked goods stand.

The Yard Sale benefits WRGN-FM radio, which offers contemporary Christian music and programming throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. WRGN is a non-commercial listener-supported radio station. The station can be heard on 88.1/100.3 FM throughout the Back Mountain and Wyoming Valley areas and numerous other spots on the radio dial throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania including Tunkhannock/Scranton (88.9FM), Berwick/Bloomsburg (101.5), Hazleton (90.5FM) and the Lehigh Valley (93.9FM).

Art and Barb Saxe and Ray and Sharon Cease co-chair the event that is sponsored by the Friends of WRGN, an organization that serves in support of WRGN. Volunteers operate all stands and all the items available for sale have been donated to WRGN for the benefit of the station.

The country environment and thousands of bargains are a perfect combination that draws crowds to this annual event. The Saxe Farm is located off Route 118, just east of Ricketts Glen State Park. If traveling west on Route 118, turn left on Bethel Hill Road, travel one mile and the farm is on the right hand side. Donations for the event will be accepted at the Yard Sale grounds through Thursday, June 3; contact WRGN at 800-245-3688 for more information.