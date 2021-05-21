🔊 Listen to this

Things continue to be a bit different at the annual NEPA Sings event, held to benefit CASA of Luzerne County; instead of belting out on stage, 10 performers gathered on Thursday night to record their performances in front of judges for a socially distanced competition. The show, produced by Coal Creative, will be screened on June 24 at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek, at which point the winner will be officially crowned.