Venue will be Pocono Mountain Fire Co. carnival grounds

The Sherman Theaterhas announced that Cabinet will be returning to the Sherman Summerstage on Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company Carnival Grounds, 20 Murray Street, Mount Pocono, PA. Cabinet will bring a unique mix of Psychedelic Roots, Rock and Folk BlueGrass music to the Poconos.

“We are so excited about the return of live music,” said Sherman Theater president and CEO Rich Berkowitz. “We have been closed for over a year and look forward to welcoming people back to concerts. These shows will not only help get the Theater back on its feet but will also bring people to the Poconos, helping to revitalize the post-pandemic economy in Monroe County.”

As for the band, they say describe themselves as starting out as “just kids having fun, experimenting and making music with each other … still are!”

Cabinet wears its influences like badges, honoring the canon of roots, rock, reggae, psychedelia, blues, bluegrass, country, and folk, weaving these sounds into a patchwork Americana quilt. But this music isn’t romanticizing or rehashing the past.

With soaring harmonies and stories in each song, their music “takes the long way home,” treating its listeners like passengers on a ride through scenic back roads. Their live shows are inclusive, celebratory, and community-building. Members include Pappy Biondo (banjo, vocals), J.P. Biondo (mandolin, vocals), Mickey Coviello (acoustic guitar, vocals), Dylan Skursky (electric bass, double bass), Todd Kopec (fiddle, vocals) and Jami Novak (drums, percussion).

Cabinet formed in 2006, bringing together players from various musical and personal backgrounds. Some of the members were barely old enough to drink legally, but their thirst for older music was unquenchable. Whether it’s rustic “American Beauty”-era Grateful Dead or old-timey bluegrass, Cabinet has digested it all. But that is not to say that Cabinet recreates older styles. No, this is music that might have its roots in the past, but it is current and vibrant, with a sense of celebrating the now.

Tickets are available online at shermantheater.com. Due to Covid-19 safety guidelines for social distancing, tickets will be sold in groups of 2- or 4-person pods. Concert attendees should bring a folding lawn or beach chair and will be required to operate in accordance with PA Department of Health and CDC guidelines.

Show times are 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and Aug. 21, with gates opening at 5 p.m. each day.

The Sherman Theater is Monroe County’s only nationally ranked, non-profit theater and performing arts center. Located in downtown Stroudsburg, PA, the Sherman Theater has proudly served the Pocono region for 90 years. The Theater and Performing Arts Center is committed to strengthening the community by producing culturally-diverse, nationally-known professional acts and festivals at the theater and at satellite locations throughout Monroe County for people of all ages, by providing an opportunity for local artists to perform, and by creating economic development in the region.

For more information call 570-420-2808 or visit shermantheater.com.