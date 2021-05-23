🔊 Listen to this

Have you heard about Sunsets on South Main?

The Diamond City Partnership hosted the monthly outdoor happy hour with live music last Saturday in Midtown Village, Wilkes-Barre, and it was nothing short of splendid.

Coinciding with the Fine Arts Fiesta that day, there were pop-up shops in Midtown Village during the afternoon, followed by live music by The Music Room Trio and happy hour with Susquehanna Brewing Company.

The event was called Sunsets on South Main and is expected to take place once a month with several upcoming dates: June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. All will kick off at 5 p.m. when most downtown workers are leaving offices.

I’m so glad I went to the inaugural event. Joined by co-workers and surrounded by people who love Wilkes-Barre City, I felt right at home, with many passersby stopping to see what the fuss was about and to hear the well-known tunes played by the trio.

It’s only the beginning.

There are more outdoor group events planned in the coming weeks, and I’m all about them.

On June 8, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce will once again host its EPIC Awards, where area leaders and inspirations are honored for their work ethic, volunteerism and community endeavors.

Taking place at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, the awards will be spread out in 17,000 square feet of socially distant space for attendees to safely enjoy the program, which will also feature live entertainment from local talent.

After the program, the celebration moves outdoors with more live entertainment from Bret Alexander & Friends, refreshments and activities.

It’s a fabulous idea to purchase tickets early; interested parties can do so at wyomingvalleychamber.org.

The night will honor a variety of people, including my pal Kathi Bankes who will receive the prestigious ATHENA Award, which is presented to a person who has personified the highest level of professional excellence in her business or profession, has devoted time and energy to the community in a meaningful way and has assisted other women in attaining their full potential.

Then there’s NEPA Sings happening June 24, where folks will gather at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek to listen to the area’s most powerful voices sing. The video, which was pre-recorded, will be broadcast on the big screen.

How exciting!

Tickets sales are happening for that one, too, at luzernecasa.org/nepasingstickets.com.

As I said before, it’s only the beginning of safe, public events.

It’s starting to feel like summer, and events are starting to pop back up.

What a good feeling.